KGF Star Yash’s Christmas Celebrations: The KGF star Yash’s home is filled with holiday cheer. With their two children, Ayra and Yatharv, the actor and his wife Radhika Pandit celebrated Christmas. The mother of two cuties shared photographs of their sweet little celebration on social media and wrote, “Santa wears green in our family.. Hope u all had a very Merry Christmas (sic).” In the photo, the family posed alongside a festively decorated Christmas tree. Radhika wore a stunning red gown for the photo, while Yash was dressed in green. Their son Yatharv wore green to match his father, and their daughter Ayra was in red to match her mother.Also Read - KGF 2 actor Yash And Wife Radhika Pandit Are Vacationing in Tropical Island of Maldives- See Pics

Take a look at their festive family picture:

Radhika Pandit recently shared pictures of their children enjoying the Christmas festivities. While celebrating the happy occasion, Ayra and Yatharv twinned in yellow. These gorgeous stills captured the essence of Christmas in all its splendor. Also Read - Yash-Radhika Pandit Finally Reveal The Name of Their Baby Daughter Through THIS Dramatic Video

See how the little ones are decorating the Christmas tree:

On December 9, 2016, South actor Yash married Radhika Pandit after dating for about six years. In 2018, the couple welcomed their daughter Ayra into the world, followed by their son Yatharv in 2019.

While on the work front, Yash, who shot to stardom with the 2018 film K.G.F Chapter 1, will shortly seen in the franchise’s second sequel. Prashanth Neel, who also directed the original film, is directing the remake.