Inside Malaika Arora's Christmas Celebration: Christmas is here and Bollywood celebs are making plans to spend time with their loved ones. Actor Malaika Arora was no exception who spent her Christmas at her mother's house with her son Arhaan, sister Amrita Arora and her family. Joining them was Malaika's beau and actor Arjun Kapoor who was all set for the joyous occasion.

The diva also used her Instagram Stories to share various videos and photos from the Christmas celebration. 'Champagne wishes and caviar dreams,' she captioned a video of Arhaan preparing drinks. She also posted a snapshot of Christmas treats with the caption 'Happiness on a platter,' as well as a photo of one of their dogs, Axl, dressed as Santa Claus.

Take a look:

Also Read - Malaika Arora is Next Stop For Hotness as She Increases The Temperature in Red Fringe Dress Worth Rs 60K | See Pics

In addition, the judge of India’s Best Dancer 2 released a video of herself arm wrestling with her sister Amrita. We weren’t shocked when Malaika, who is known for her fitness regimen, won the round!

Check this out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Malaika donned a red stiletto and a printed white dress while son Arhaan wore casuals with her. In a red sweater and black track trousers, Arjun Kapoor joined them. Amrita wore a glossy green gown, while her husband Shakeel Ladak and sons Rayaan and Azaan were dressed casually.

Take a look:

Malaika who also served as a judge on MTV’s Supermodel of the Year was recently seen picking up her son Arhaan from the Mumbai airport with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The 19-year-old is studying in a different country.

Wasn’t this the most wonderful way to celebrate Christmas? Cozy and Fun. Watch this space for more updates.