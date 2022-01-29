Inside Mouni-Suraj’s Sangeet Ceremony: Television actor Mouni Roy tied the knot with businessman Suraj Nambiar in a lavish wedding that took place in Goa at a luxurious 5-star hotel, with family and close friends. After their magnificent wedding, the couple’s sangeet ceremony began with a thud. The first glimpses of their raucous sangeet ceremony were released a while ago, and they were stunning. Guests of Mouni and Suraj were seen posing for photos, having a good time, drinking, and even singing and dancing their hearts out to a few Bollywood numbers. The adorable duo’s sangeet night was a joyous occasion.Also Read - Mouni Roy’s Dance On Top Of Bar Counter From Wedding After-Party Goes Viral- Watch

Mouni looked stunning in a golden lehenga as she danced with her husband to the song Rowdy Baby from the film Maari 2. Suraj looked sharp in his blue sherwani. The newlyweds appear to be in love as they dance together on stage.

Take a look at Mouni and Suraj’s Sangeet ceremony:

Arjun Bijlani posted a video of the newlyweds kissing before cutting their wedding cake. Everyone around them complied and cheered when he asked everyone to ululate, as is customary at a Bengali wedding.

All of the guests put on special performances as they joyfully danced to honour the lovely couple. Mouni and Suraj were seen dancing and having a good time.

Mandira Bedi looked adorable while pouting for a video during the event. She looked stunning in her glittery silver ethnic attire. Arjun Bijlani, dressed in traditional Indian attire, posed for a selfie with the stunning bride.

We wish Mouni and Suraj a very happy married life! Watch this space for more updates.