Inside Mrunal Thakur’s 8 rumoured link-ups, from Dhanush to...

Mrunal Thakur has built a steady and respected place in Indian cinema through hard work and consistent performances. From television to big screen films in Hindi and South industries her journey has been inspiring. With fame also comes attention and over the years the actress has often been surrounded by dating rumours. While she prefers to keep her personal life away from the spotlight curiosity around her relationships continues to grow.

Why does Mrunal Thakur’s personal life draw attention?

As her popularity increased fans began noticing her off-screen interactions just as much as her on-screen roles. Mrunal has never openly confirmed most of these link-ups. Still her name has been connected with several well known personalities from television films music and sports. These rumours were often sparked by public appearances social media moments, or strong on-screen chemistry.

Sharad Tripathi

During her early television days Mrunal was reportedly close to Sharad Tripathi. The two were often seen together which led to dating speculation. However neither of them ever spoke about it publicly and the rumours eventually faded away.

Arjit Taneja

Mrunal and Arjit Taneja worked together on television which sparked friendship and dating buzz. Their social media interactions caught attention at the time. Fans believed there was something more though both remained silent on the matter.

Kushal Tandon

The actress was also linked with Kushal Tandon after being spotted together at events and gatherings. The rumours gained pace quickly but both clarified that they shared only a strong friendship.

Badshah

Mrunal’s name made headlines when she was linked to rapper Badshah. Their public appearances led to widespread speculation. Despite the buzz neither confirmed the rumours leaving fans guessing.

Sumanth

After the success of Sita Ramam Mrunal was rumoured to be dating Telugu actor Sumanth. Their natural chemistry on screen played a big role in fuelling these reports. Once again no confirmation came from either side.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Industry chatter and online discussions linked Mrunal with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Fans noticed their closeness though the rumours remained unverified. Meanwhile, the two will be sharing screen space together in Do Deewane Seher Mein.

Shreyas Iyer

For a brief period Mrunal was linked to Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer. The speculation did not last long and soon disappeared from headlines.

Dhanush

The most talked about rumoured link up has been with Tamil star Dhanush. Online speculation intensified after their interactions. Recent marriage rumours surfaced for February 14 2026 though many believe it to be untrue. Both have chosen to stay silent.

