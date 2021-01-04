Fashionista and socialite Natasha Poonawalla is the wife of Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), the local manufacturer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. She isn’t just the director of the Serum Institute of India, but also a philanthropist who’s been the face of social causes in India for a long time now. She and her husband have dedicated their time towards bringing out a vaccine that will help fight the battle against COVID-19. Also Read - Akash Ambani - Shloka Mehta's Post Engagement Party: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif And More Arrive To Congratulate The Couple (VIEW PICS)

Natasha Poonawala is often spotted with top Bollywood celebrities. She is best friends with actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and many more from the fashion industry.

Natasha married Adar on December 15, 2006, who is the only son of Villoo Poonawalla and Cyrus Poonawalla. Their wedding was attended by politicians like Sharad Pawar, Vilasrao Deshmukh, Farooq Abdullah, Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar and many Bollywood celebrities. The couple has two sons named Cyrus and Darius.

On Christmas 2020, Natasha and Adar were spotted at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s home. The Bollywood’s hottest couple hosted Christmas dinner for Poonawallas. A video of Natasha and Adar getting out of the car was doing rounds on the internet. While the two posed for pictures, Adar Poonawalla was heard asking the paps whether clicking pictures like this was allowed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The paparazzi told them that it was allowed. However, the two refused to take out their masks.