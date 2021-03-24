Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut Celebrates her birthday with close friends and family at her Mumbai residence post the launch of Thalaivi trailer. Kangana had a hectic day on Tuesday, as she launched the trailer of Thalaivi in Mumbai and Chennai. Post all the events lined up for the actor, her brother Aksht, who recently got married, prepared for the birthday party and decorated Kangana’s Mumbai house with flowers and balloons. Kangana Ranaut celebrated her birthday with Ashwiny Iyer, Ekta Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi. The team of Thalaivi was also present at her birthday party hosted at Ranaut’s house. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut on People Instigating Her: ‘I Get Extreme Reactions And It Takes Me Back’

In one of the photos, Kangana Ranaut is seen having fun with family and friends, having drinks, partying. She later, in the night, changed her outfit to a comfortable dress and let her hair down. The actor, who won National Film Award for her films Panga and Manikarnika, turned 34 on March 24, 2021. Also Read - Kuch Toh Hai Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein Actor Krishna Mukherjee is Upset Over Show Going Off-Air, Says 'Too Premature'

Check out the photos and videos from Kangana Ranaut’s birthday party:

Kangana Ranaut at the trailer launch of Thalaivi, stunned in an orange-black Kanjeevaram saree by Madhurya Creations during the Thalaivi trailer launch

Thalaivi trailer is trending on number 2 on YouTube with over 9.5 million views. It has got truly lived up to all our expectations and has gotten the masses even more excited for its release on theatres – April 23, 2021