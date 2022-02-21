Jai Anmol Ambani-Khrisha Shah wedding pics: Businessman Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani’s elder son Jai Anmol Ambani got married to Khrisha Shah on Sunday evening at his family home, Sea Wind, at Cuffe Parade in Mumbai. The couple looked radiant and not to mention royal in their respective wedding outfits. While it was a white sherwani for the groom, the bride was dolled up in a bright red and golden lehenga and lots of diamond jewellery.Also Read - Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan And Aaradhya Glam Up In Red At The Ambani Wedding - See Pics

Ambani’s family friend and popular socialite Pinky Reddy took to social media to share a glimpse of the wedding where the who’s who of the Indian corporate families and Bollywood celebs were present. Jai’s cousins, Isha Ambani, and Akash Ambani were also clicked in their subtle pink and beige outfits while their mother, Nita Ambani, wore a light pink coloured vintage-styled lehenga designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, her mom Shweta Nanda, and uncle Abhishek Bachchan were also clicked at the function. Also Read - KRK Tries To Roast Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan Claps Back, Says 'Aapne Banayi Thi Na Deshdrohi'

Check out these inside pictures from the Jai Anmol Ambani-Khrisha Shah wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinky Reddy (@pinkyreddyofficial)

Also Read - Mumbai Announced as Host City For International Olympic Committee Session In 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EventTow (@event.tow)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CELEBRITYSHALA (@celebrityshala)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WeddingSutra.com (@weddingsutra)

It was a big fat Indian wedding with traditional decor including a giant Ganesha statue, an exquisitely designed mandap with a golden wall and bells. The Ambani family will be throwing a cocktail party on Monday at their house where more celebs are expected to be seen. Our congratulations to the newlyweds!