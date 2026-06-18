Inside Preity Zinta’s new Pali Hill rented home, where she pays Rs 6 lakh rent every month

Preity Zinta will pay around Rs 6 lakh per month in rent during the first year, increasing to Rs 6.5 lakh per month in the second year, as per the report.

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Preity Zinta's house (PC - Instagram)

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is once again making headlines for her real estate investments and property deals. The actress has reportedly rented a luxurious apartment in Mumbai’s prestigious Pali Hill area and will be paying lakhs of rupees in monthly rent for her new home. Located in one of Mumbai’s most expensive and sought-after neighbourhoods, the apartment stands out for its premium location and modern amenities.

According to reports, the apartment is situated in a building called Art Veda in Pali Hill. Spread across approximately 1,500 square feet, the flat also includes 100 sq feet of parking facilities. Preity has reportedly rented the property for two years.

As per the agreement, she will pay around Rs 6 lakh per month in rent during the first year, increasing to Rs 6.5 lakh per month in the second year. She has also deposited approximately Rs 27 lakh as a security deposit. The actor has taken the property on a two-year lease, according to property documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

The property has been leased from MS Union Land and Building Society Ltd, and the leave-and-licence agreement came into effect on May 27, 2026.

Pali Hill is considered one of Mumbai’s most prestigious residential areas and is home to several film stars, industrialists and high-profile personalities. As a result, buying or renting property in this locality comes at a premium, making Preity Zinta’s latest deal a talking point.

Interestingly, Preity has been involved in several notable real estate transactions in recent months. Reports suggest that she recently sold a flat in the same area for around Rs 18.5 crore. Before that, she had also sold another property in Mumbai for over Rs 14 crore.