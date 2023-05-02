Home

Inside Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’ ‘Met’ Moments With Daughter Malti Marie – See Pics

Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' inside photos with their daughter Malti Marie dishes out family goals - Check here:

Met Gala 2023: The Met Gala 2023 is the largest night in fashion, and celebrities from all over the world will be strutting their stuff in enormous gowns and outfits. Global star Priyanka Chopra has left no stone unturned to make the event all about her. However, amid all the preparations for the Met Gala appearance, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had their family moment with their daughter Malti Marie. The little munchkin also had her ‘Met’ moment with her mom and dad.

Priyanka Chopra wrote in the caption, “MET glam with mama #MM” alongside an adorable frame with Malti on the Instagram story. The frame showed, Malti, sitting on the lap of the actress while the PeCee was pointing out make-up kits.

Priyanka Chopra With Daughter Malti Marie:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Nick Jonas also shared pictures with his girls and wrote in the caption, “Pre-Met with my girls.” In one frame, Nick and Priyanka got cosy to set the ideal frame. In another, Nick was seen holding Malti, while the little one clutched the singer’s tie.

Nick Jonas With His ‘Girls’ :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made heads turn in their powerful black Valentino outfits. Our desi girl styled her thigh-slit black off-shoulder gown with regal bell sleeves. She matched her white gloves with the sleeves of her dress.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Twin in Black at Met Gala 2023:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)



This year’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

(With ANI inputs)

