Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Diwali dinner: Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoyed a cozy dinner with her family on the eve of Diwali in Los Angeles. The pictures of the actor are now going viral on social media in which she is seen dressed up in a white traditional outfit. Priyanka and Nick went for dinner with her mom, Madhu Chopra, to mark the festival of Diwali and the family bondings it stands for. The photos that are doing the rounds on the internet show Nick and Priyanka having their best time at dinner as they accompany Dr Chopra.

For her cozy dinner night, Priyanka dolled up in a subtle white kurta and palazzo set with a matching organza dupatta that featured delicate embroidery on the edge. She teamed it up with her naturally wavy hair and a pair of flats to go with the Indian look. Nick, however, kept it casual in a black leather jacket over a matching pair of pants. PC's mom also wore a white embellished suit with matching jewellery.

CHECK PRIYANKA CHOPRA-NICK JONAS’ PICTURES FROM DIWALI DINNER:

While the fans were happy to see Priyanka celebrating Diwali in her own way, Nick’s gesture touched their hearts. The American singer held Dr Chopra’s hands as she exited the restaurant. While Priyanka clicked them, Nick made sure that his mom-in-law had his help as she walked out of the restaurant after dinner. Praising Nick for his sweet gesture, one fan wrote on Instagram, “Nick is so protective and love the bond he share with his beautiful mother-in-law ❤️ (sic),” another said, “We love a man who adores his mother in law 🥺♥️👏 (sic).”

Priyanka is expected to share pictures from her Diwali celebrations with the family on the internet. We can’t wait to see how she celebrated her daughter Marie’s first Diwali with the family!