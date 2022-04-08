Allu Arjun’s 40th Birthday: Superstar Allu Arjun who rose to recognition across the country with his role in the 2021 film Pushpa, celebrated his 40th birthday today. He was overwhelmed by all the love and expressed his gratitude in a heartfelt post on social media thanking everyone. The Pushpa star thanked his fans, friends, family, and well-wishers for showering him with enormous love.Also Read - Pushpa Star Allu Arjun's Net Worth Income Will leave You Speechless- See His Salary, Cars And Mansion

His heartfelt note read, "Hello Everyone! Firstly, I would like to thank everybody for all your wishes. It's your love & blessings that have gotten me this far. I am extremely fortunate that today at 40 when I look back, I feel blessed because of all the beautiful people that have touched my life and showered me with lots of love, starting from my parents, family, friends, teachers, well-wishers, my film industry, my audiences, and my lovely and special fans. I have immense gratitude for every experience that has touched my life. I thank everyone for being a part of this beautiful experience. Humbled…with infinite gratitude. Thank you (sic)."

Take a look at Allu Arjun’s thank you note:



The birthday actor is currently celebrating his milestone birthday in Europe, and photos from the celebration have been shared on social media. The actor looks happy as holds a burning candle in his hand in this monochromatic picture. He captioned his post, “Happy at 40,” along with a heart emoji.

Take a peek at Allu Arjun’s black and white picture:

Actors Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Chiranjeevi, among other celebrities, rushed to social media to wish Allu Arjun a happy birthday. His fans flooded the comment section wishing the South star a very happy birthday. One of the users wrote, “Happy Birthday Stylish and Icon Star Allu Arjun.” While another said, “He doesn’t look 40,” and well we cannot agree more.

While on the professional front, Allu Arjun will now begin shooting the second installment of his Pushpa: The Rule. The first part of the film starring Rashmika Mandanna was mega-hit and fans are eagerly waiting for the second part.

Happy Birthday, Allu Arjun! Watch this space for more updates.