Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who are all set to get married on February 21, will have an eco-friendly wedding in the picturesque locale of Goa. The three-day affair, starting on February 19 and culminating in their marriage on February 21, stands out for its green initiatives. According to several media reports, the couple has begun their pre-wedding activities. Social media was also flooded with reports about their D-day outfits in addition to information about their wedding celebration. Rakul and Jackky will have an environmentally conscious wedding, as reported by HT.

Rakul and Jackky are going above and beyond in their effort to reduce carbon emissions by evaluating and offsetting the carbon footprint of their wedding. There won’t be any fireworks at the wedding in line with their eco-friendly ethos. These experts will determine how their celebrations would affect the environment and recommend how many trees should be planted to make up for it. The pair intends to plant these trees as a symbol of their commitment to the environment as soon as they get married or the next day, in accordance with this recommendation.

On Monday, their digital wedding card surfaced and the opening card had the hashtag #ABDONOBHAGNA-NI. After dating for a few years, Rakul and Jackky chose Goa as their wedding venue as they had reportedly fallen in love in the same location, according to reports.

Jackky Bhagnani, who made his Bollywood debut with 2009 film ‘Kal Kissne Dekha‘, also starred in films such as ‘F.A.L.T.U,’ ‘Ajab Gazabb Love‘, ‘Rangrezz‘ and ‘Youngistaan‘, among many others. Rakul Preet, on the other hand, made her Kannada film ‘Gilli‘ in 2009. She stepped into the world of Hindi cinema with ‘Yaariyan’ after following which she worked in ‘De De Pyaar De,’ ‘Runway 34,’ ‘Chhatriwali,’ ‘I Love You,’ and ‘Doctor G‘ among many others.

