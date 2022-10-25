Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s First Diwali: Diwali is among the most popular festivals of all time. The festival of light is celebrated nationwide with traditional customs and it was no different for Bollywood’s parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Earlier, mom-to-be shared a goofy photo with her cat Edward on Diwali. Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan dropped family Diwali pictures on social media, a few hours later. Ranbir’s mother shared inside pictures with the couple and others to commemorate the festival of lights. She shared a family picture including the Bhatts and Kapoors and captioned it, “Happy Diwali 🪔 ⭐️.” Ranbir wore a black kurta with golden embroidery, while Alia exuded a surreal glow in a pink traditional attire.Also Read - Stock Markets To Be Open For Trading Today, But Closed Tomorrow. Know Why

RANBIR KAPOOR-ALIA BHATT’s FIRST DIWALI

The picture garnered immense fondness from loved ones and fans! They dropped heartfelt Diwali wishes for the family in the comment section. Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni and others dropped loving comments on the picture. One of the users wrote, "Perfect family picture …happy diwali." Another user wrote, "Mubarkan saasu maa nu bahurani ki pehli diwali." Others loved Ranbir Kapoor's rugged look.

Soni Razdan dropped a picture with her daughters and wrote, “Happpppyyyyyyyy !!!! 🪔🪔🪔.” Alia Bhatt looked radiant as ever in pink ethnic attire for Diwali festivities. The picture received ample love from fans and followers. They dropped Diwali wishes in the comment section along with heart emojis. Netizens also loved Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy glow in the picture that is now going viral on the internet.

Alia Bhatt’s Lowkey Diwali Celebration With Family

Check Other Inside Pictures from RANBIR KAPOOR-ALIA BHATT’s Diwali

In one of the pictures shared by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram stories, she was doing the aarti while holding an oil lamp, as Ranbir played the handbell while wrapping his other hand over Alia. During the puja, Soni Razdan was also spotted with them.

