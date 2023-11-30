Home

Inside Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram’s Traditional Meitei Wedding Ceremony in Imphal – WATCH Viral Videos

Congratulations are in order for actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram. The couple is now husband and wife! Randeep and Lin got married on November 29 in Imphal on Wednesday and official photos are out now. Randeep Hooda amazed everyone with his clean-shaven look. He wore a white kurta with a statement scarf and headgear. Lin, on the other hand, wore a cylindrical skirt called a potloi, sometimes known as a polloi, composed of thick fabric and bamboo. It is embellished with glitter, rhinestones, and satin and velvet materials. The groom dropped the first photos from their Meitei wedding ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Randeep Hooda’s fans and followers dropped congratulatory messages for the newlyweds. The comment section was flooded with hearts and heart-eye emojis. One of the users wrote, “The best celebrity wedding picture till date, Absolutely pure and perfect ❤️🙏🏻 just like your acting. I salute your authenticity 🤍Congratulations Sir and Madam🙏🏻(sic).” Another user wrote, “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, and prosperity as you begin this wonderful journey together in marriage. Congratulations and best wishes on your wedding day!” ♥️ (sic).”

Unfortunately, some people dropped hate comments on the post because Randeep Hooda dropped his rituals to perform the bride’s side of the ceremony for the big day. However, his fans were quick to respond to hate. One of the users wrote, “There may be many opinions about Che Lin and Randeep Hooda’s wedding. For me, what stands out is their behavior. Randeep Hooda is not just an exceptional actor; his commitment in both his career and personal life is admirable. Choosing to have their wedding in Manipur, following the Meitei traditional ceremony, instead of a big event in his hometown, Mumbai, or another country, shows deep respect for Che Lin and the local culture.”

