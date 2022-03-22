Inside Rani Mukherji’s 44th Birthday: Actor Rani Mukerji celebrated her 44th birthday with Bollywood celebs like Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Vaibhavi Merchant, among others. Several pictures from the celebration, last night went viral on the internet. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fame donned a neon green outfit with a statement necklace and kept her hair loose.Also Read - Ananya Panday Wears a Completely See-Through Dress at Karan Johar's Party, Trolls Say 'Inspired by Urfi Javed' - Watch Video

Designer Manish Malhotra gave a glimpse of the party last night. Taking to his Instagram account, he share a picture with the birthday girl as they were all smiles. He posed for a picture with director Karan Johar and choreographer Vaibhavi. The designer also shared a selfie with actor Anil Kapoor as the two wore all black. Also Read - Bedhadak’s First Look: Shanaya Kapoor Makes Debut in Karan Johar’s Next, Netizens Say ‘Teeno Ki Shakal Same Hai’

Check these pictures from the celebration:

Indian filmmaker and Rani Mukerji’s husband Aditya Chopra was seen having two scoops of ice cream before the party. In each hand, he held two cones filled with vanilla and chocolate ice cream. Rani and Aditya married in a private wedding in Italy in 2014 and have a 6-year-old daughter, Adira.

While on the professional front, Rani was last seen in Bunty Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan. The two reunited with the film almost after a decade. Rani and Saif collaborated on several films like Hum Tum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Ta Ra Rum Pum.

