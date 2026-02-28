Home

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s royal wedding celebrates Indian heritage: The periodic era theme, customised Addutera and more – PICS

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding theme was called “The Periodic Era,” which focused on culture, tradition, and strong roots. See inside pics.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married on February 26, 2026, and since then, they have been constantly in the news. Sometimes people talk about their beautiful pictures, and sometimes about their traditional looks. Now, inside photos from their wedding have come out, giving a glimpse of their traditional ceremony. The royal wedding venue has also caught everyone’s attention. The wedding theme was called “The Periodic Era,” which focused on culture, tradition, and strong roots. The inside photos were shared on the wedding planner’s Instagram page. It was mentioned that the couple wanted their wedding to reflect rich Indian heritage and celebrate timeless traditions.

RVR Eventz & Design handled the wedding decor for Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding in Udaipur. They shared the detailed thought process and theme behind the beautiful setup. The decor was not just about creating a grand show, but about matching the couple’s vision for a meaningful and authentic celebration.

According to the team, every element in the decor had a purpose. The design highlighted rich Indian heritage while keeping nature at the center, so the natural beauty of the venue could stand out. Earthy tones were used throughout, along with terracotta elements, as Vijay preferred them. Instead of large, flashy decorations, the team stayed true to the theme and kept everything elegant and rooted in tradition.

Vijay’s mother also wanted sacred mantras to be included on the Addutera, which added a spiritual touch to the ceremony. The couple wanted their wedding to feel deeply connected to their roots – simple, traditional, and authentic. From the decor to the outfits and overall setting, everything was carefully planned to blend perfectly, with each detail complementing the other.

Vijay Deverakonda fondly reflected on when he and Rashmika Mandanna met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek his blessings and extend an invitation. Vijay and Rashmika, who recently got married in Udaipur, visited PM Modi ahead of their wedding celebrations. Taking to his X handle, Vijay shared having spent a great time and taking PM Modi’s blessings ahead of a new beginning. He also revealed that the Prime Minister followed up with a heartfelt letter addressed to his parents, thanking them for the wedding invitation and offering his blessings to Vijay and Rashmika. “A few days back, we met the Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi garu and took his blessings, spent a great time talking about our history, architecture, stories and and he wrote my parents the sweetest letter,” the actor wrote.

Along with pictures from the meeting, where Vijay and Rashmika could be seen engaging in a warm exchange with PM Modi, the actor also shared a picture of the letter to his parents. “It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion.

