Inside Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda’s dreamy sangeet night: Glitz, dance and ‘Ladkiwale vs Ladkewale’ – See loved-up pics of Virosh

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s sangeet night was filled with dance performances, ladkiwale vs ladkewale fun, glitter, love, and laughter - See lovebirds' dreamy pics.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 in Udaipur, in the presence of family and close friends. They had earlier shared beautiful wedding photos on social media. Now, on Tuesday, the couple posted pictures from their sangeet ceremony on Instagram. Along with the photos, they wrote emotional messages for each other. They described the night as one filled with “love, tears, laughter, music, and dance.” Vijay and Rashmika shared many moments from the pre-wedding celebration.

The couple even gave special dance performances for each other. The pictures show how deeply in love they are. In some photos, Vijay is seen holding Rashmika close and even twirling her in the air.

The photos and videos from the sangeet look magical and romantic. Fans are loving these dreamy moments of the couple.

Rashmika Mandanna posted several photos from her sangeet ceremony on Tuesday. In these photos, she was seen dancing with Vijay. Rashmika also gave a special dance performance on stage. Family members also prepared dance performances for the couple. Mandanna revealed that she and Deverakonda wore high-fashion outfits designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. The bride wore a blingy silver sharara set featuring intricate sequin detailing. She completed her look with a studded necklace, matching earrings, and bracelets by SHREE Jewellers.

Deverakonda wore royal-blue satin bottoms paired with a V-neck shirt. Adding a touch of glamour, he layered a front-open sherwani with silver hand-embroidery. He also donned a powder-blue cape embellished with silver details. The highlight of his look was his stunning emerald necklace.

The celebrations were made even more memorable as both the ladkiwale and ladkewale joined in with full enthusiasm, delivering lively performances and adding to the joyous spirit of the occasion.

Rashmika shared, “The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night. ❤️ It was really the most fun night ever!! From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other.. to family wanting to surprise us.. to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well! ❤️ @falgunishanepeacockindia!! Guys!!!!! The stunning piecesss!! Guys!! Amazing!! It was super heavy but I was still in it all night!! 24.2.26! The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends! ❤️”

