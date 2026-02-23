Home

Inside Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda’s Udaipur wedding venue: Luxury hotel amid hills; sky-high room tariff—check details

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to tie the knot at a luxury resort in Udaipur. Check its price and other details inside.

In the world of showbiz, celebrities are always under immense scrutiny, especially when it’s the wedding of two well-known stars. Such is the story of two of the biggest stars from the South—Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. As the duo is all set to tie the knot, fans are naturally soaring high with expectations. As the reports suggest, the couple will take vows in Udaipur next week in what is being described as an intimate yet luxurious celebration.

After keeping their relationship largely private for years, Rashmika and Vijay confirmed their wedding through a heartfelt social media note, officially putting an end to speculation.

The Wedding Note That Melted Hearts

On Sunday, the couple shared a joint message announcing their big day and revealing a special name for the celebration. It reads, “Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘Virosh.’ So today—with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it – ‘The Wedding of VIROSH.’ Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us—always. Biggest hugs and full love.”

The post quickly went viral, with social media users pouring out love and congratulatory messages.

A Secluded Luxury Retreat In The Aravallis

As per the report, the wedding will take place at a boutique luxury property nestled in the Aravalli hills, around 30 km from Udaipur. Surrounded by lush greenery, lakes, and panoramic views, the resort offers complete privacy away from the city’s hustle and bustle.

The property features multiple villas and suites. Some room even feature private swimming pools and charming gazebos. According to reports, the venue is Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur. Its a premium property known for its stunning landscape and world-class amenities.

What’s the per-night cost?

For those wondering about the nightly cost of this luxury hotel, brace yourself because the tag price may leave you shocked. As per the hotel’s official website, a 45-square-meter villa that accommodates four guests costs around Rs 35,499 per night (excluding taxes and fees). Meanwhile, a luxurious suite is priced at approximately Rs 71,499 per night (excluding taxes and fees).

With breathtaking views of hills and luxury amenities, ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’ is one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings of the year.

