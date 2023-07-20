Home

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Meditation Session, ‘Who Would Have Thought That…’ – See Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a bunch of pictures from her meditation session at Isha Foundation on her Instagram handle - See the latest photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she would be taking a sabbatical from acting after wrapping up Citadel India. She gave her fans photos of her meditating at the Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Isha Yoga Center on Wednesday. Samantha revealed how meditation has changed her life by posting photographs of herself sitting on the ground with others and wearing all white. The caption on her post read, “A while ago, sitting still—without thoughts flooding, without twitching, itching, twisting and turning—seemed almost impossible. But today, a meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity..Who would have thought that something so simple could be so powerful🤍 (sic).”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a ton of photos from her most recent trip to the Isha Foundation on Instagram. She was sitting on the ground in meditation with a large group of fellow worshippers in one of the photos. She looked absolutely stunning in traditional white attire. She also shared other glimpses from inside the foundation including a peacock and a rainbow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fans flooded the comment section with love and positivity. One of the users wrote, “Sam you deserve the all love and happiness ♥♥ in this world ” .. I’m so proud to be a part of your journey as a fan ♥🥺 . Years may change, but the love I have for you always the same ♥.. I love you with all my heart.. (sic).” Another user wrote, “Waited for this post. Just look at you Sam, glowing internally @samantharuthprabhuoffl 🤍😇 May Shiva be within you and throughout your healing phase and be your guardian angel. You are God’s favorite child. 🧿(sic).”

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is putting acting on hold for at least a year after wrapping up the Indian season of the web series Citadel. She will prioritize her health and travel to the US for myositis treatment during the break, according to a source close to the actor. On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will star in a Telugu movie with superstar Vijay Devarakonda in Kushi. It represents their first on-screen meeting since the 2018 movie Mahanati. The film will be released on September 1.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

