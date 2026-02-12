Home

Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan’s Dalhousie estate, where one night costs Rs…, once belonged to…

Explore the lavish Dalhousie estate of Gauri Khan, featuring luxury villas with premium amenities. Discover the history of this property and what makes it a top getaway.

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, continues to dominate the silver screen, but away from the spotlight, he and his wife, Gauri Khan have been quietly shaping a piece of their personal legacy in Dalhousie. The couple has restored a cherished family estate, turning it into a luxurious getaway that reflects both heritage and comfort.

A historic family home revived by Gauri Khan

The estate, known as The Chestnut Grove, originally belonged to Gauri’s maternal uncle, Tejinder Tiwari and has been in her family since 1933. Purchased by her great-grandfather, late Suraj Bhan Tiwari, the villa has been a backdrop for generations of summer vacations and family memories.

Gauri spent much of her childhood there, and restoring it was as much an emotional journey as a design project. She worked closely with her cousin Rustam Tiwari to maintain the estate’s original charm while introducing modern comforts.

The luxurious 8,000 square feet villa

Spread across nearly 8,000 square feet, the villa features tall glass windows, wooden ceilings, and stone detailing that complement the lush greenery surrounding the property. The living room is anchored by a spacious fireplace perfect for Dalhousie’s cold evenings, while the bedrooms offer cosy elegance with subtle décor variations.

Guests can choose garden rooms, king suites or an attic suite, each providing a unique experience. The dining area with a skylight fills the space with natural light, blending rustic charm with contemporary design.

The cost of full villa per night

The Chestnut Grove is now open for private stays, catering to families and groups seeking exclusivity in the hills. Room tariffs range between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 per night depending on the season, while booking the full villa costs around Rs 1.2 lakh per night. Beyond the luxury, the estate holds emotional value for Gauri, reflecting her childhood memories and family legacy.

More about Gauri Khan’s lavish estate

What sets this property apart is not just its price or celebrity connection. Every element, from long verandahs to the crackling fireplace, celebrates the history of the home. Guests experience a seamless blend of heritage and comfort, making it more than just a stay, it’s a journey through generations and a glimpse into Gauri Khan’s personal world.

