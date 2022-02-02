Inside Shamita Shetty’s Birthday Party: Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty is celebrating her birthday today. Wishes have been flowing in from every direction. The birthday girl wore a bright red gown that has a plunging V neckline, vertical and criss-cross ribbed pattern, bodycon silhouette, and halter straps. A nude shoulder purse and gold pointed sandals completed her ensemble. Elegant gold dangling earrings, matching bracelets, and rings along with bright red lip tint, subtle smokey eye shadow, and reddened cheeks accentuated her birthday look. Shamita was sighted cutting a huge chocolate cake adorned with flowersAlso Read - Birthday Special: Shamita Shetty Turns A Year Older Today, Best Highlights Of Her Journey In Bigg Boss 15 House; Watch

In the popular reality show, the actor was one of the most well-known and powerful participants. Shamita spended her 43rd birthday with her mother Sunanda Shetty, her sister Shilpa Shetty, and her brother-in-law Raj Kundra. Her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat, as well as Bigg Boss housemates Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Neha Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant, Umar Riaz, and others from the show, attended the party. Also Read - Raqesh Bapat Lifts Shamita Shetty in His Arms as They Share a Romantic Moment on Her Birthday - See Viral Pics

Shamita celebrated her birthday eve with her boyfriend and television actor Raqesh Bapat. He was the first one to wish her on Instagram. Sharing an adorable picture of the two, he wrote, “Happy Birthday love.” Shamita Shetty dressed up in silver attire while Raqesh wore a chic black shirt with pants. Their smiles were enough to make a statement in the photos.

We wish Shamita Shetty a very happy birthday! Watch this space for more updates.