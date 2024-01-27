Home

Inside Shehnaaz Gill’s Midnight Birthday Celebration With Cakes And Goofiness, Fans Send Best Wishes – Watch

Bollywood celebrity Shehnaaz Gill celebrated her birthday in style with her friends and family. The video went viral on social media which received love and wishes from Shehnaaz Gill fans.

Inside Shehnaaz Gill's Midnight Birthday Celebration With Cakes And Goofiness

Mumbai: Shehnaaz Gill, a popular celebrity with a massive fan base marked her birthday by cutting the cake and received an outpouring of well-wishes from her fans. A viral video on social media shows Shehnaaz celebrating her birthday with friends. The video, posted by Bollywood Pap, shows her slicing a cake with two additional cakes placed on the table. She appears to be happy while cutting the cake. After the video gained popularity, fans were observed sending their wishes in the comments.

Shehnaaz Gill Fans Send Wishes On Her Birthday

After the video went viral on the internet fans of Shehnaaz Gill flooded the comment section with heart emojis and wishes to the Bollywood diva. An Instagram user wrote, “A bouquet of happiness and a million magic wishes for you Happy birthday and happy every day, you are loved in abundance! (sic).” Another Shehnaaz Gill fan commented, “Happy birthday to our queen #shehnaazgill (sic).”

Watch Shenaaz Gill Cutting Cake On Her Birthday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

The third user penned, “Our Prettiest & ever so charming Shehnaaz Gill #HBDShehnaazGill (heart emojis) Love you always #ShehnaazGiII. Stay Blessed (heart emojis) (sic).” Another Shehnaaz fan penned, “Happy Birthday Princess (heart emoji) (sic).”

Shehnaaz Gill Thank Fans Writes Heartfelt Greetings

In her latest Instagram update, the Bhaagi 3 actress wrote a heartfelt message to her fans in anticipation of the upcoming celebration. Shehnaaz looked absolutely gorgeous in a modest yet captivating ensemble and displayed her playful side in a collection of photos. As Shehnaaz eagerly awaits the festive occasion, her fans have filled the comments section with enthusiastic responses.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Professional Front

Shehnaaz Gill wowed her supporters with a short but powerful portrayal in the 2023 movie Thank You for Coming, co-starring with Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. The film debuted at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023. The actress is slated to star in the upcoming Punjabi film Ranna Ch Dhanna, alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, set for release on October 2. Additionally, she will be featured in the movie 100 percent with Nora Fatehi, Riteish Deshmukh, and John Abraham.

Happy Birthday Shehnaaz Gill!

Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.