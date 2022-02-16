Inside Shilpa -Raj’s Daughter Samisha’s Birthday: On February 15, actor Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra‘s daughter Samisha became two years old. They organised a pink-themed birthday celebration for the little one as she turned a year older, which was attended by sister Shamita Shetty and her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat.Also Read - Riddhi Dogra Reacts To Ex-Husband Raqesh Bapat’s Valentine's Day Post For Girlfriend Shamita Shetty | Watch ShaRa's Romantic Video

The birthday celebration took place on a lawn that was decked out with a tiny tent, teddy bears, and pink, golden, and white balloons. 'Welcome to Samisha's Teddy Land,' said a sign near the tent. Near Samisha's tent, a birthday cake with teddy bears, flowers, and chocolate sticks was also visible.

Take a look at Samisha’s birthday celebration:

The mother of two and yoga enthusiast Shilpa shared many videos from Samisha's birthday party on her Instagram Stories. Samisha and Viaan were seen playing inside the tent in one of the videos.

The mother of two and yoga enthusiast Shilpa shared many videos from Samisha’s birthday party on her Instagram Stories. Samisha and Viaan were seen playing inside the tent in one of the videos.

Shamita also uploaded a photo from the party, which showed the complete family, most of them were dressed in pink and white to match the party’s theme.

Shilpa had released a video involving herself, Samisha, and Raj earlier on Tuesday. She captioned,” MINE! YOU came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can never have enough of it. Thankyouuuu for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha. I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you till my last. Happy birthday Samisha, our little baby is 2 (sic).”

What a cute pink-themed celebration! Watch this space for more updates.