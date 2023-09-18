Home

Inside Swara Bhasker’s Suprise Baby Shower With Hubby Fahad Ahmad And Friends

As Swara Bhaskar is expecting her first child with husband Fahad Ahmad, the actress was recently thrown a surprise baby shower by her hubby and friends.

Swara Bhasker is all set to enter a new and beautiful chapter of her life, motherhood. But before welcoming her first child with her husband Fahad Ahmad, she was thrown an adorable surprise baby shower by her hubby and friends. The mommy-to-be took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a few sneak peeks from the celebration. While the Veere Di Wedding actress was seen donning a brown printed co-ord set, Fahad Ahmad posed in a blue kurta with a vest and white pajamas.

Swara Bhasker’s Surprise Baby Shower

Swara Bhasker’s post included a video where the actress enters her house with her husband and their friends and family members shout, ‘Surprise!’. She is completely taken aback, and says, “I am in pajamas.” Her latest Insta post also has pictures of parents-to-be, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad cutting the cake, and posing with the guests for cute selfies, among other things.

Dropping snippets from her dreamy baby shower, the Bhaag Beanie Bhaag star also penned a heartfelt note that went, “I love surprises! Last week, one of my oldest friends @samar_narayen & the amazing @laks7 and Fahad gave me the sweetest surprise in the form a baby shower that they managed to plan and execute without me getting even a whiff of it! I was sooooo clueless I arrived in pajamas! Ok not quite.. but I didn’t catch on till I caught @kaushikmoitra & @priyatnabasu arriving outside & then too I was merely confused!”

The actress also thanked everyone for her baby shower saying that her kid is extremely lucky to be surrounded by such loving and wonderful aunts, uncles, and grandparents

Swara Bhasker And Fahad Ahmad’s Relationship Timeline

For the unversed, back in February this year, Swara Bhasker announced through a social media post that she had tied the knot with the political activist Fahad Ahmad. The couple had a registered marriage on January 6, followed by a grand wedding celebration with friends and family in March.

Swara Bhasker Announces Her Pregnancy

Later in June this year, Swara Bhasker announced her first pregnancy by sharing a few photographs of herself with her husband Fahad Ahmad, flaunting her baby bump.

