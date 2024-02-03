Home

Inside Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande’s ‘Hazaaro Crore Ka’ Lavish Mumbai Apartment, Fans Ask ‘Ambanis Ke Baadh Yehi Hai Kya’ – WATCH

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber Tehelka gave a virtual tour of Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's opulent Mumbai home - WATCH

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain‘s recent appearance on Bigg Boss 17 made them the buzz of the town. Even though neither of them took home the reality show trophy, their arguments never failed to make headlines. A home video tour of the couple’s extravagant Mumbai apartment has been revealed by their Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Sunny Arya, famously known as Tehelka. He took us inside a bedroom as he began the house tour. Tehelka then made his way to the living room of Ankita and Vicky. The living space had immaculate white decor with a pool table under a stunning chandelier. The video also showed a large, centrally located crescent-shaped sofa.

Tehelka aka Sunny Arya said, “Abhi thoda sa dekh lo, dekhne ke dang reh jaoge. Itna bada ghar poore Mumbai mein Ambani ke baad Vicky bhaiya ka hai. Toh ye hai Vicky bhaiya ka kai hazaaro crore ka ghar. Bahut high level ka ghar hai.”

“Poore Mumbai mein sabse top class ghar Ambani ke baad Vicky Bhaiya ka hai. Aap dekh sakte ho, ghar ka ek ek naksha high level ka hai. Tagda… zabardast. Aur aage home theatre bhi hain. Teen teen swimming pool. Saari cheezein apko baad mein dikhayi jayegi,” he added.

Inside Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande’s Mumbai Home:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Fanpage 🧿 (@ankitalokhandee17)

For the unversed, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande moved into the opulent home in 2022. The Mumbai apartment’s walls are pure white, and complementary furnishings complement the décor. It included furniture with a whitewashed texture, throw blankets, carpets, and upholstery in a limited palette of white.

Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande’s apartment video went viral on social media. Their fans and followers dropped heart-eye emojis in the comment section. Many also compared the couple’s home and luxurious life to the Ambanis. One of the users wrote, “Some jealous souls who have achieved nothing in their life are getting jealous. Proud of Vikki and Ankita ❤️ (sic).” Another user wrote, “Mere bikkky ki choice bahut achi hain😍😍😍😍 ghar ke mamle main sif biwi ke mamle main nahi🙄🙄 (sic).” The third one said, “Vicky and Ankita❤❤❤❤ best👍👍💯💯💯 (sic).” The fourth user commented, “Tehlaka k kehne se kya hota hai duniya me in fact India me kai businessman aur celebrities hai jinke aese ghar hai (sic).”

