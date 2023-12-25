Home

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got married in an intimat function at their residence in Mumbai on Sunday. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members. Here are a few viral videos from the celebration.

Arbaaz Khan wedding video: It was the evening of friends, family and an abundance of love as Arbaaz Khan got married to Sshura Khan at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday. The two had an intimate ceremony with only family members and a few close friends in attendance. The videos and photos from the function are now going viral on social media and each one speaks volumes of love and laughter that the family shares.

In one of the videos, Arbaaz Khan is seen dedicating a singing performance to his new bride while in another, his son Arhaan Khan is seen playing guitar. Both Arbaaz and Sshura look happy and blessed to be in the company of their loved ones as they begin their new journey as husband and wife. The videos have been shared and liked widely by their fans and friends on Instagram. The video where Arhaan is dedicating a guitar performance to his father was shared by Arbaaz’ brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. He simply wrote ‘I love you papa’ while congratulating the Dabangg actor on his second marriage.

Check Arhaan Khan’s viral video from his father Arbaaz Khan’s wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife)

On Monday morning, Arbaaz’ sister Arpita Khan Sharma also congratulated him and made a beautiful post to welcome her new bhabhi Sshura into the family. She wrote, “Congratulations @arbaazkhanofficial & welcome to the family @sshurakhan to a life time of happiness , love & laughter 🧿 (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A (@arpitakhansharma)

Check out Arbaaz Khan’s video from his wedding with Sshura Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spotboy Bollywood (@spotboybollywood)

Arbaaz and Sshura dated for a few years before finally deciding to seal their relationship. The actor ended his 19 years of marriage with Malaika Arora in the year 2017. The two have a son, Arhaan Khan. Malaika is now dating actor Arjun Kapoor.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

