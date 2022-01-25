Education Qualifications of Shark Tank Judges: Shark Tank India is inspired by the American business show Shark Tank has proven its huge popularity among the viewers. For the unversed, the show revolves around entrepreneurs delivering business presentations to a group of seven investors, dubbed ‘sharks,’ who decide whether the company is worth investing in or not. Apart from the contestants’ original concepts, the Shark Tank India judges have piqued viewers’ interest.Also Read - BharatPe Vs Kotak Mahindra Bank: As Both Parties Send Legal Notices To Each Other, Netizens Say Uninstall BharatPe App

Seven investors in ‘Shark Tank India’ are ED of Emcure Pharmaceutical Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, CEO, and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, BoAt co-founder Aman Gupta, Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of People Group, co-founder and Chief of MamaEarth Ghazal Alagh are in the panel of judges. Also Read - Shark Tank India: Why India’s First Edition Of Business Reality Show is a Must Watch!

Let’s take a look at these well-renowned entrepreneurs and their education qualifications:

1. Namita Thapar

the Executive Director of Emcure Pharma, a worldwide pharmaceutical company, earned her chartered accounting degree from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). She also has an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. Also Read - Shark Tank India: Rannvijay Singha On Shark Tank's Indian Version And Season 3 Of Mismatched | Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview

2. Vineeta Singh

She is the co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, one of India’s largest cosmetics firms, is a Delhi Public School graduate. She holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from IIT Madras and a master’s degree in management from IIM Ahmedabad. She was the first B-school graduate to turn down a one-crore placement offer in order to start her own business.

3. Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover, the MD, and Co-Founder of BharatPe hold a B.Tech degree in civil engineering from IIT Delhi. He pursued his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. He was chosen for a foreign exchange programme at the University of INSA-Lyon during his time at IIT.

4. Aman Gupta

The co-founder and Marketing Director of BOAT attended Delhi Public School before graduating from Delhi University with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He went on to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India after passing the CA entrance exam. He did, however, pursue an MBA in Finance and Strategy at the Indian School of Business after deciding that he wanted to be an entrepreneur. The Shark Tank judge also has an MBA from Kellogg Graduate School of Management in the United States in general management and marketing.

5. Peyush Bansal

He attended Don Bosco School and went on to McGill University in Canada to continue his schooling. The co-founder and CEO of Lenskart graduated from the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore with a degree in entrepreneurship.

6. Anupam Mittal

7. Ghazal Alagh

Mamaearth’s Co-Founder and Chief holds a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology. She also attended the New York Academy of Arts for Intensive Courses in Modern Art, Design, and Applied Arts.

The Indian version of the Shark Tank reality show premiered on Sony TV on December 20, 2021. The show has been a hit, attracting talented people from all around the country.

Watch this space for more updates on Shark Tank India.