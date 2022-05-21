Urfi Javed Viral Video: Internet sensation Urfi Javed is once again igniting the internet with her craziest social media antics. On Friday morning, the actor released a new video in which she can be seen wearing yet another improvised attire. Urfi wore a jute skirt, which you would never guess. She just tied one knot around her waist and flaunted her toned thighs from one side. She completed the ensemble with a white Crochet bralette. What drew our notice was a comment from one of her followers, who asked Urfi about the craziest thing she’d done, and guess what she said? Replying to her Instagram follower who asked Urfi,” what is the craziest thing you have ever done??” Following which she said, “Falling in love.” Her comment received 80 likes and several others replied to it.Also Read - Urfi Javed Poses in Nude Undergarments And Barely-There Skirt - Watch Viral Video

Urfi posed for a brief video while the song 'Bomb Aa Gaya' by Gur Sidhu ran in the background. The caption read, "He baat toh sach kahi Jasmine me mere baare me ! We made this too and skirt literally in one hour. Yes we made it !!! (sic)."

Watch Urfi Javed’s Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

She posted a video of herself striking sexy poses for the camera and shared it on Instagram. She let her long locks down and show off her beautiful contours, leaving internet users yearning for air. Fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis for the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant. One of the user said, “Bomb aa gaya.” Another user said, “Lvvv d way u drssup.”

Urfi is rocking back-to-back sensual looks in the most unusual style on the internet. Her unusual outfits, which are barely there and made of odd material, are causing a sensation on social media.

On the professional front, Urfi’s most recently appeared on Bigg Boss OTT. She also featured in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chandra Nandini, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, among others.

What do you think about Urfi Javed’s latest look?