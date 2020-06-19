Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left us for his heavenly abode on June 14 but his memories will last forever. He was one of the gems of the Bollywood industry. His untimely demise has left everyone in shock. He reportedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Social media platform Instagram has added ‘Remembering’ to Sushant Singh Rajput’s bio on his profile to memorialize it. Instagram has a feature that lets them memorialize a deceased person’s account. Also Read - Sonu Nigam Opens up About Music Mafia: You Might Soon Hear About Suicides in Music Industry

It is shown on the top of Sushant's profile name. Memorialized accounts are a place to remember and celebrate someone's life after they've passed away. When the account is memorialized, nobody else will be allowed to log into this account, or make changes to the photos or videos uploaded on that account. And, now, Sushant's account won't appear in explore.

Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Throwback Video as Background Dancer For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Goes Viral

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case has been investigated by the Mumbai Police. Several celebs who were in contact with him have been interrogated such as his director Mukesh Chhabra and girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral took place in Mumbai on June 15, 2020, Monday and was attended by actor’s close friends Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma to name a few. There are reports, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and Ekta Kapoor will host a prayer meeting for Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ashes were immersed in Ganga at his hometown in Patna on Thursday. His father KK Singh and elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti were seen bidding him a final emotional and tearful adieu. Other rituals that are left will be done by the family in Patna.