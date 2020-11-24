The 48th International Emmy Awards was special for India for many reasons. Netflix’s Delhi Crime won the Best Drama Series award. Based on the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, Delhi Crime dives into DCP Vartika Chaturvedi’s portrayed by Shefali Shah painstaking search for the culprits, as India’s capital city reels in the aftermath of the brutal gangrape. While Amazon Prime’s series Four More Shots too was nominated ‘Best Comedy Series’, it did not bring home the award and lost the award to Ninguem Ta Olhando (Nobody’s Looking). Actor Arjun Mathur was nominated for ‘Best Actor’ for his role in ‘Made In Heaven’, also lost the award to ‘Responsible Child’. Delhi Crime is the first-ever web-series from India to win an International Emmy Award. Also Read - 'A Suitable Boy' Row: MP Police Registers FIR Against Netflix Officials Over Temple Kissing Scenes

During the virtual broadcast ceremony from New York City, Oscar-winner Glenda Jackson won the best actress for BBC dementia drama Elizabeth Is Missing.

The List of International Emmy winners here:

Best Drama Series: Delhi Crime (India)

Best Comedy Series: Ninguem Ta Olhando (Nobody’s Looking) (Brazil)

Best Actress: Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth Is Missing (United Kingdom)

Best Actor: Billy Barratt, Responsible Child (United Kingdom)

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series: Responsible Child (United Kingdom)

Best Short-Form Series: #Martyisdead (Czech Republic)

Best Non-English Language US Primetime Program: 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards and Reina Del Sur – Season 2

Best Telenovela: Orfaos Da Terra (Orphans Of A Nation) (Brazil)

Best Documentary: For Sama (United Kingdom)

Best Arts Programming:Vertige De La Chute (Ressaca) (France)

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment: Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds (Australia)

The awards were presented by actor Kelsey Asbille, Haluk Bilginer, Paul Blackthorne, Tituss Burgess, Tim Daly, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Nico Tortorella, Caroline Peters, and Indira Varma.

This is not the first time Indian TV shows were nominated, last year too, many shows from several categories were nominated including Netflix’s Lust Stories and Sacred Games for The Best TV Movie/Mini-Series and The Best Drama Series awards.