International Emmy Awards 2023: Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh Lose Best Actor Honours, Vir Das Wins

International Emmy Awards 2023: Shefali Shahn and Jim Sarbh, who were nominated in the Best Actress, and Best Actor categories, respectively, lost the trophies at the 51st Emmy held in New York. Vir Das created history for India.

Shefali Shah, Vir Das and Monika Shergill at International Emmy Awards 2023

Los Angeles: Actor Shefali Shah attended the International Emmy Awards 2023 to represent her Netflix series Delhi Crime. However, she lost her Best Actress trophy to Mexican actress Karla Souza for her performance in the Amazon series Dive. The other nominees in the Best Actress category at the Emmys were Connie Nielson for her Danish series ‘The Dreamer-Becoming Karen Blixen’, and UK’s Billie Piper in ‘Hate Suzie Too’.

This is Shefali‘s second Emmy attendance. She represented Delhi Crime 1 at the awards ceremony earlier. The Netflix show won the Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards in 2020. It’s a popular crime series where Shefali plays the role of police officer Vartika Chaturvedi.

