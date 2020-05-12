International Nurses Day is being celebrated on May 12, Tuesday to mark the efforts of all the nurses in the world. They are one of the front line workers during such crucial times in the COVID-19 pandemic. Honoring the occasion of International Nurses Day, several Bollywood actors such as Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ananya Panday went on social media to express their gratitude and respect the nurses who are working tirelessly during the COVID-19 crisis. Also Read - International Nurses Day, a Tale of Recognition of Selfless Service of Women in White Coat

Actors lauded their dedication to treat patients without any conditions. Ayushmann lauded the exemplary contribution of the nurses in fighting coronavirus and said, "We have been marking today as International Nurses Day every year for their contribution to humanity and society. This year we should all salute them for being our frontline warriors, the real heroes who are fighting coronavirus every single day and saving lives despite being the most at risk."

Madhuri Dixit also shared a post for nurses. She tweeted: "Along with all the other frontline workers & the entire healthcare community, we're grateful to the nurses who're putting their lives at risk to nurse the world back to health. We should value their efforts & be thankful for everything they're doing for us."

Aditi Rao Hydari shared Banksy’s artwork of a young kid picking up a nurse doll from a basket full of other superhero figures, including Batman and Spiderman. She wrote, “The heroes of today..”

Dia Mirza shared a video that comprises clips of several nurses from across the country introducing themselves. Alongside the one-minute and 51-second long video, she tweeted: “Today we celebrate the nurses in healthcare systems across the globe that lead the fight every single day. As they risk themselves to save lives, you too can help them by Staying Home & Keeping Them Safe!”

Ananya Pandey also expressed her admiration to the nurses on Twitter. “To the pillars of the medical fraternity, who stand by doctors & our families through some of the toughest times. This #InternationalNursesDay, we celebrate and commend your spirit, determination & compassion,” the 21-year-old tweeted.

Abhishek shared a picture and wrote, “Respect and gratitude! Thank you heroes”.

Doctors, nurses and other mediacal staff are putting their life at risk, and working round the clock to fight the deadly Coronavirus.