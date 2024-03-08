Home

International Women’s Day: Here’s How You Can Book Your Tickets For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ at JUST Rs 100

The makers of Kiran Rao's latest film, Laapataa Ladies, have reduced the ticket price for their latest release to just Rs 100 in honour of International Women's Day.

‘Laapataa Ladies,’ which was helmed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, has been a crowd favourite since its March 1st, 2024 premiere. The film’s tickets will be offered for Rs 100 in honour of International Women’s Day. Laapataa Ladies, which is being presented by Jio Studios, is based on an award-winning novella by Biplab Goswami and promises to be an intriguing story. The film’s dialogues and scripting are done by Sneha Desai as well as extra dialogue by Divyanidhi Sharma. With more people showing their affection for the movie and the ticket costs being lowered, more moviegoers should be able to enjoy ‘Laapataa Ladies‘ on a big screen.

Laapataa Ladies NEW Ticket Price:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

The production house has been at the forefront of promoting affordable movie-watching experiences, and ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is the latest addition to this trend. The flat fee of 100 Rs for tickets allows audiences to immerse themselves in what is touted as the ‘most loved film of the year. This move has been widely welcomed by the industry, emphasizing the commitment of AKP to make quality cinema accessible to a broader audience.

A distinctive touch is added to the advertising of ‘Laapataa Ladies‘ by selecting International Women’s Day and the week that follows as the dates for implementing this cost-effective pricing plan. Acknowledging and commemorating the accomplishments of women, AKP is bringing the excitement of this momentous day to viewers by providing a budget-friendly cinematic experience.

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, which opened in theatres on March 1, stars Sparsh Shrivastav, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ratna, and Ravi Kishan in important parts. On the first day, the movie brought in Rs 75 lakh; on the second, Rs 1.45 crore; on the third, Rs 1.7 crore; and on the fourth, Rs 50 lakh. It made Rs 55 lakh on the fifth day and Rs 53 lakh on the sixth. Early estimates state that on its seventh day in India, the movie brought in Rs 55 lakh nett. The movie has made Rs 6.03 crore in India thus far. According to Sacnilk.com, the movie has made more than Rs 6 crore in India thus far.

Don’t pass up the opportunity to see this economical cinematic masterpiece on Women’s Day!

