Women's aspirations, problems, challenges, and longings are sometimes disregarded in mainstream cinema, yet the success of numerous female-driven films demonstrates that storytellers are developing to keep up with the times. Here are a few flicks that will inspire you this International Women's Day.

Here are 5 movies in Indian Cinema that will make you think deeply about gender issues in society:

1) 200 Halla Ho

In Indian society, Dalit oppression is pervasive, and sexual assault against Dalit women is tragically common, with countless crimes committed against them. How can Dalit women, who have been let down by society and a skewed legal system, change this dehumanising narrative? '200 Halla Ho,' a film by Yoodlee Films, vividly conveys not only the emotions of oppressed Dalit women but also what occurs when they decide to take a stance as they've never taken one before. '200 Halla Ho,' based on a true story in which 200 Dalit women lynched Akku Yadav, a gangster, robber, serial rapist, and killer in an open court in Nagpur in 2004, boldly addresses a topic that cinema has scarcely touched on.

2) Thappad

Domestic violence has become a taboo subject in society, and aggressive, egotistical males are portrayed as ideal role models in films. In this situation, Anubhav Sinha’s film ‘Thappad‘ brilliantly advocates for the survivors and normalises a wife’s refusal to accept any form of domestic abuse. “Even if it’s just a slap,” she replies emphatically, “he can’t hit me.” The film emphasises that it is not acceptable to remain silent, even if it is “only a slap,” because no one has the right to treat you inappropriately, especially if that person is your husband. ‘Thappad,’ a film co-produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, is about a woman’s self-esteem. Taapsee Pannu deftly portrays the predicament of a lady who has been slapped by her husband in front of a crowd of people and is still being gaslighted by her family into not seeing it as a breach of her dignity. And the film wonders why, even today, we don’t question the structures of a patriarchal culture that prioritises a man’s ego over a woman’s dignity.

3) Ajji

Rape is still a daily headline in India, and it elicits only a hushed response since it is assumed that no woman is safe. When the reality is obvious, it is not tackled, and injustices continue to be perpetuated, the apathy towards gender crimes is even more distressing. ‘Ajji,’ a Yoodlee Films production and a Devashish Makjhija directorial, demonstrates how broken the system is and how powerless it is to correct a grave injustice. It portrays how society turns a blind eye when a powerful person commits a horrific crime. When her granddaughter is raped by a local politician’s son and justice is delayed, the plot centres around an elderly woman who decides not to take it in stride. The manner in which she avenges this heinous atrocity is eye-opening because it reveals hard-hitting truths about our society. In addition to Sushma Deshpande, Abhishek Banerjee, Sadiya Siddiqui, Vikas Kumar, Manuj Sharma, Sudhir Pandey, Kiran Khoje, and Smita Tambe, key parts are played by Sharvani Suryavanshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Sadiya Siddiqui, Vikas Kumar, Manuj Sharma, Sudhir Pandey, Kiran Khoje

4) Sherni

India is a country where gender-based stereotypes follow women into historically male-dominated professions that demand survival skills, fortitude, and the traits of a bold leader. In a world where people believe that women can’t do physically demanding jobs and men can’t do housework, director Amit V Masurkar’s ‘Sherni’ introduces a female protagonist who not only faces the challenges of mapping and coordinating a time-sensitive wildlife mission but also has to deal with casual and intentional sexism along the way. Despite being pushed back by an inefficient system, a female Indian Forest Service officer maintains her integrity and her voice to the end of this T-Series production. Vidya Balan, as always, dazzles with her antics, with Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, Neeraj Kabi, and Mukul Chadda rounding out the cast.

5) Pagglait

Widowhood is considered to devastate a young wife but what if it unleashes hidden emotions and opens a doorway to freedom? As the title of the film conveys, would a woman, who refuses to grieve because she is beginning to decode the truth about her loveless marriage, be considered mad by a judgmental society? ‘Pagglait’ tries to uncover what death leaves behind and how it affects many lives in startlingly different ways. Widowhood is thought to crush a young wife, but what if it creates a doorway to freedom by releasing repressed emotions? Would a lady who refuses to grieve because she is decoding the truth about her loveless marriage be labelled insane by a judging society, as the film’s title implies? ‘Pagglait’ aims to figure out what death leaves behind and how it affects many people in surprising ways.

