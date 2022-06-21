On International Yoga Day 2022, we have a treat for BTS ARMY! There is a throwback viral video of BTS band members when they performed yoga. The video is from last year when BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung broke the internet after he was seen saying “namaste” in his yoga video. Members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook gathered for a yoga session and at the end of the clip, Taehyung was seen saying Namaste with folded hands. After the clip went viral, Indian fans took no time to share the same and make it viral. They couldn’t keep their calm since then.Also Read - Yoga Day 2022: ITBP Troops Perform Yoga At 17,000 Feet In Snow-Covered Ladakh. See Incredible Pics

The Winter Bear singer, along with his group members, was seen thanking the yoga instructor for the class. "Namaste, thank you," he had said while bowing down with gratitude and with folded hands. Apart from his namaste clip, another clip featuring V doing yoga but losing balance also had fans' attention. In the clip, V was seen swaying from one side to another but he accidentally puts more energy into the position than required and falls on the floor.

Watch the viral video of BTS band members performing video.

Also Read - Yoga Day 2022 | 'Bend It Like Modi': PM Modi Performs Yoga At Mega Event In Mysuru. See Pics

The video has around 147,426 views on YouTube. On International Yoga Day, BTS fans are waiting for the band members to share something new on their official handles. Stay tuned to know more about them!