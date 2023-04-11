Home

Entertainment

Internet is Crushing Over Salman Khan’s Reunion With Bhumika Chawla 20 Years After ‘Tere Naam’ – 10 Pics

Internet is Crushing Over Salman Khan’s Reunion With Bhumika Chawla 20 Years After ‘Tere Naam’ – 10 Pics

Leave Pooja Hegde, Salman Khan's Reunion With Bhumika Chawla is Giving Fans All The Feels - See Viral Pics.

Mumbai: Salman Khan launched the trailer of his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Monday evening. Now, many moments from the event are going viral on social media for different reasons but one thing has just stuck in the fans’ hearts. Several photos and videos from the event that are being widely shared online show Salman reuniting with his ‘Tere Naam‘ co-star Bhumika Chawla.

Salman meets Bhumika, hugs her, and the two share a lovely moment that’s just winning the hearts of the fans now. Watch the video here:

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Here are a few candid pictures of Salman and Bhumika from the event:

Some more photos to show how the internet is reacting to their chemistry:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FilmyCook (@filmycook)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @being. sk27 (@being.sk27)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by InfoBollywoodIndonesia (@infobollywoodindonesia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Laugh Vibes (@thelaughvibes)

Salman also teased Bhumika at the launch and recalled the time when they worked together in the Satish Koushik directorial in 2003. When she said, “It seems like a different lifetime. We both then were young (laughs)! You know, life happens and we all grow up. We all change.” The actor also narrated an incident from the audio launch of Tere Naam when she accidentally called Salman ‘Salman Bhai’ and he was shocked.

It was Salman Khan’s turn to add some humour to the conversation and he told the audience that Bhumika has always limited their interactions to the bare minimum. He said, “We shared a great relationship during the shoot of Tere Naam. It was a very serious film but on the sets, we had so much fun. Bhumika and I would only say, ‘Hi’, ‘How is it going’, ‘You good?’, ‘Yes’, ‘Lunch?’, ‘No sir’, ‘Bye’, ‘Take care’ and ‘Ok’. Next day, this cycle will be repeated.”

The actor went on to tease Bhumika and said, “So these were the only words we had exchanged throughout Tere Naam. Even on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, it was the same. Nothing has changed. I think she was scared that I am like my Tere Naam character. She must have felt ki zyada bol diya toh peeche pad jaayega maarne ke liye.”

Salman and Bhumika reuniting at the event was probably the most lovely thing about it. The two created magic on-screen in the 2003 film that also gave the superstar his much-needed comeback at that time. This time, they have worked together in an action film – Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – which stars Pooja Hegde in the lead opposite the actor. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film features Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Vijendra Singh, Jassie Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam, Jagapathi Babu, and Dagubatti Venkatesh in the important roles. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is hitting the screens on April 21.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.