Do you remember Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier? The famous wink girl who got viral after her song was released where she was seen dressed in school uniform, winking at a fellow student. The song Manikya Malaraya Poovi was from the film Oru Adaar Love. Recently, Priya shared a BTS video from the sets of a romantic song where she was seen filming with the co-star Nithiin. While climbing on the co-star from the back, Priya slipped, tripped and fell on the ground. The crew left everything and ran towards her to check whether she is fine or not. Nithiin and her team too helped her get back up and asked if she was doing okay. Priya Prakash Varrier had a nice laugh and said that she will go for another take.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Priya wrote: "Visual representation of life knocking me down every time I try and take a leap of faith🤣 @actor_nithiin @rahulshrivatsav @sekharmaster #checkonfeb26th". The video and the caption made her friends laugh. The clip has garnered 888,482 views in a day.

Have a look at Priya Prakash Varrier’s video:

Priya Prakash Varrier’s Telugu debut film, Check has released today in theatres. The film is directed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti and it also stars Nithiin and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film is an edge-of-the-seat thriller that revolves around a prison and inmates.