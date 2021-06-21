Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has surprised his fans by getting inked. He dedicated the tattoo to his sister Anshula Kapoor. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor took to his Instagram to share a video to flaunt his tattoo dedicated to the special woman in his life. Arjun got the letter A engraved on his arm which is the initial of not only his name but also his sister Anshula. Arjun, whose love for his sister is evident through his posts and interviews, expressed it through this special dedication to his sibling. The tattoo is finished with a spade icon of the playing card, thus symbolizing it as ‘spade of ace’. The caption of Arjun’s video read, “She is the Ace up my sleeve @anshulakapoor & I, intertwined forever in life & also by the letter A.” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Parties With Her BFFs Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Amrita Arora | See Pics

Anshula expressed her reaction by commenting “Love you”, with an infinity emoji on Arjun’s post. The tattoo means to unite by twining one with another. If two things intertwine or if you intertwine them, they become very closely connected and difficult to separate. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor In The Weekend Interview: I Am Not A Bad Actor | Exclusive

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s tattoo for Anshula:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)



It was during an interview, Arjun spoke about Anshula’s sacrifices, Arjun had said in an interview, “She did a course in America, she graduated and she moved to India so that I don’t get lonely. She looked at my life as her life. She runs the house so that I can work. It’s not easy to live without having parents around, at least one child has to be slightly responsible so that the other one can enjoy, be carefree, irresponsible and go take on the world.” Also Read - Watch Interview: Arjun Kapoor on Film Choices, Reuniting With Ranveer Singh And Ek Villain 2

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Sardar ka Grandson with Rakulpreet Singh on Netflix and Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar on Prime video starring along with Parineeti Chopra.

Arjun will be next seen in movies like Ek Villian 2 and Bhoot Police.

-Written by Apoorva Girdhar