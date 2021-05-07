Mumbai: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to Instagram announcing that the duo has initiated a fundraiser for India’s fight against coronavirus. Also Read - India's Probable Squad For ICC World Test Championship Final vs New Zealand: Will Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Prasidh Krishna Make Virat Kohli-Led Side?

Anushka and Virat shared a video on Instagram sharing the news with their fans and said that it pains to see our country suffer. They also expressed gratitude to the frontline healthcare workers and asked people to come forward and donate at this time of crisis. Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, ”As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief. We shall all overcome this crisis together. Please step forward to support India and Indians. Your contribution will help in saving lives during this critical time.” Also Read - Selectors to Take a Call on Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Prasidh Krishna For WTC Final - Report

This has come days after Anushka took to Instagram urging people to unite and support each other in such difficult times and revealed that she and Kohli have plans to help India fight Covid19. Back then, Anushka thanked fans for birthday wishes and said, “Hi guys, I hope you all are safe. I just want to say a ‘Big Thank You’ for all the lovely birthday wishes. It truly made my day special. But in the midst of all this pain and suffering, it just did not feel right to celebrate my birthday. But I have seen your special messages to me and now I have an important message for you. I would like to appeal to everyone, to unite and support our country in this hour of crisis.”

Several other celebrities have also come forward to help the country at this time of need including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, Priyanka Chopra and Sushmita Sen among others.