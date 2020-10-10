Actor Anushka Sharma was happy, excited, and full of smiles and kisses after Virat Kohli scored an unbeatable 90 not out during the match between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The actor was present on the stands in Dubai and her reaction was is absolutely unbeatable. She cheered, clapped, smiled and even gave flying kisses to Virat as he scored 90 not out against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Score CSK vs RCB, Today's Match 25 Cricket Updates Dubai: Jagadeesan Runout, Dhoni Joins Rayudu

Twitter was all flooded with the pictures of Anushka Sharma in a royal blue dress as she flaunts her baby bump.

One Twitter user wrote, "Congratulations Anushka Sharma. You take all the credits today. Red heart Virat Kohli played well today only because of you. Yes if he can fail because of her, he can succeed because of her too. Logics."

“Virat Kohli scoring 90 runs, walking in the pavilion not-out while Anushka Sharma who is expecting smiles with her visible baby bump cheers for him. This is wholesome. This is what dreams are made up of. My heart is so full that I just can’t. They just made my shitty day better”, another Twitter user wrote.

“Junior Virat Kohli witnessed his father’s knock along with his/her mother Anushka for the first time in stadium”, wrote another user.

Virat Kohli also showered his love for Anushka and little junior.

What a picture, What a moment.!! Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma ❤️!! pic.twitter.com/50deNd1djS — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 10, 2020

Where are the people who call Anushka unlucky for Virat? pic.twitter.com/CkcT44npzw — Rithvik👻 (@KhudaJaane_) October 10, 2020

GOD PROTECT MY BABIES ALWAYS! pic.twitter.com/KLeHDn8FZX — ᴀɴɪsʜᴋᴀ 🕊️ (@viratslight) October 10, 2020

NO BECAUSE SHE’S GLOWING PREGNANCY’S BEEN SO KIND TO HER IM SO HAPPY FOR ANUSHKA AND VIRAT WTF 🥺 pic.twitter.com/QEI2u8zZZT — ridz BIRTHDAY GIRL (@shieldbyers) October 10, 2020

Congratulations Anushka Sharma. You take all the credits today. ❤️ Virat Kohli played well today only because of you. Yes if he can fail because of her, he can succeed because of her too. Logics.#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/9DS262ft7p — Karthi (@The_Hitwicket) October 10, 2020



Anushka had been in Dubai since the beginning of IPL but hasn’t been attending the matches of RCB and today she chooses to watch her husband in action against CSK.

Meanwhile, Anushka is five months pregnant the couple is expecting the arrival of their first born in January 2021. It was last month, when Anushka and Virat announced that they are set to be parents for the first time. The announcement came with a picture of the couple on Anushka and Virat’s respective Instagram accounts, where her baby bump is visible.