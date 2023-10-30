Home

IPL Online Scam: Badshah Probed by Maharashtra Cyber Police Over Links to Betting App

IPL Online Scam: Badshah is being investigated by Maharashtra cyber police over links to betting app.

IPL Online Betting Scam: Badshah has been questioned by the Maharashtra cyber police in connection to the IPL online betting case. Viacom 18 network had filed an FIR against the singer-rapper along with 40 other celebrities for allegedly promoting the watching of the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on the betting app, as reported by India Today. The cyber police recorded Badshah’s statement after he reached the World Trade Centre building at Cuffe Parade on Monday. More artists from Hindi entertainment industry are likely to be summoned in the case of digital piracy. Despite Viacom 18 having the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) to stream the matches, they were streamed illegally on Fairplay.

SANJAY DUTT, RANBIR KAPOOR AND OTHERS SUMMONED IN IPL ONLINE BETTING CASE

Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma and Shraddha Kapoor are among the Bollywood celebrities who were summoned in connecting to the IPL betting case. An ED (Enforcement Directorate) source said, “Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned to understand the betting business transactions. At this point, he has not been summoned as accused. His questioning is important to know his knowledge about the money sources he received. It will possibly indicate the plans of the promoters and their association. Ranbir Kapoor may not be part of a conspiracy but very important to understand the scam,” as reported by News 18.

The Fairplay app is also linked to the Mahadev app promoted by Ravi Uppal and Sourabh Chandrakar. It is currently being investigated by ED for money laundering. Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Tiger Shroff and many other celebrities, had allegedly attended Sourabh’s wedding in the United Arab Emirates in February 2023. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen or seized assets worth Rs 417 crore following searches at 39 locations including Kolkata, Bhopal, and Mumbai in connection with the investigation against the Mahadev Online Book betting app, a betting platform headquartered in the UAE.

It has been reported that in the investigation, celebrities who performed in the wedding were paid a hefty sum of fees through dubious transactions. The accused used ‘hawala’ channels to make payments in cash. “As per the digital evidence gathered by the ED, Rs 112 crore was delivered via ‘hawala’ to an events management company in the name of R-1 Events Pvt. Ltd. of Yogesh Popat and hotel bookings costing ₹42 crore were done by paying in cash, in AEDs [UAE Dirhams],” said the ED.

