Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently confessed that she shares the 'most complex relationship' with her parents.

Ira Khan Opens up on Relationship With Her Father Aamir Khan: Ira Khan, known for her honest and candid confessions never shies away from speaking her mind. Apart from her interesting social media posts, Ira has also bravely spoken up about her battle with depression. The entrepreneur is currently working towards making mental health care a topic for normal conversation. She is Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter and is engaged to her friend and gym trainer Nupur Shikhare. The couple is soon going to tie the knot. Aamir’s daughter recently confessed about the ‘most complex relationship’ with her parents.

In a recent interaction with India Today, she said, “My relationship with both my parents is something that I’ve had to actively work on a lot. Because the relationship with your parents is the most intense relationship you will ever have.” She opined that one’s relationship with their parents is the “most complicated relationship” since “you care the most about what they say, so it will take the most, and it will also make you the happiest, both ways.” She further added, “I think right now my communication with my mother is slightly easier than with my father, but I communicate with both of them as openly.” Ira also pointed out, “In my head, I have this thing that my father is busy even though he has always said, if you need me just call me.” Aamir’s daughter also said, “In terms of opening up, I am equally close to both of them.”

In the same interview, Ira said that she hated herself for being privileged. She told, “I was like, ‘What are you useless human being? You don’t have the right to be depressed, you have so much privilege’.” Ira later stated that, “The privilege, it’s obvious, it’s there. I know it’s there. I fully understand why people get irritated with me and put angry comments on my Instagram. I don’t read, but I’ve been told there are lots of mean things in my Instagram comments.” Reacting to online hate, she said, “The problem is that feelings are all subjective and they don’t really care whether you have money or not, but I don’t know what’s going on in your life. So, you do you and I’ll do me.”

In a recent interview with News 18, Aamir reacted to Ira’s wedding with Nupur. He told, “ra is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is — waise toh pet name unka naam Popeye hai (his pet name is Popeye) — he is trainer, he has arms like Popeye, but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that she has selected a boy who… they are so happy together. They are very well connected; they really look after each other and care for each other”.

