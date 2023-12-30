Home

Entertainment

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare to Host Reception in Mumbai for Bollywood Celebs? Here’s What We Know

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare to Host Reception in Mumbai for Bollywood Celebs? Here’s What We Know

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare who is set to get married soon is reportedly said to host reception in Mumbai. The event is expected to filled with several B-town celebs.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, is all set to tie the knot with her long-time beau Nupur Shikhare, on January 3, 2024. Post the wedding, it is reported that the couple will throw a huge reception in Mumbai. According to a report by India Today, the wedding reception will likely be attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

Trending Now

As per the report, Ira and Nupur are planning to host an extravagant reception in Mumbai following their private wedding. The reception is expected to occur post-January 10, and is anticipated to be a glamorous event, with numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

You may like to read

Before kick-starting the wedding festivities, Ira and Nupur began with their pre-wedding celebration. The couple threw a Maharashtrian feast. The event witnessed several stars from Mithila Palkar to Aamir’s ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan. Ira posted a bunch of pictures from the celebrations featuring happy faces. Ira also posted a video, where she can be heard saying, “My God guys, get married to a Maharashtrian and get a Kelvan. How fun is this?”

For the special occasion, Ira selected a red cotton saree, while Nupur chose a traditional ensemble comprising a red kurta and a saafa. Sharing the picture, Ira wrote, The wedding festivities have begun.” However, Aamir wasn’t visible in any photo or video.

About Ira and Nupur’s Relationship

Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer. He and Ira have been together for a while now. Back in September this year, Nupur proposed to Ira when he went down on one knee at a sports event to propose to her with a ring. Taking to social media, the couple shared an adorable video of the proposal and captioned it, “Popeye: She said yes (smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis). Ira: Hehe (smiling face, face with hand over mouth emojis) I said yes.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.