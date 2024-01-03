Home

Entertainment

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Couple Opts for a Heartfelt Gesture Over Gifts

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Couple Opts for a Heartfelt Gesture Over Gifts

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Wedding Latest Update: There's No-Gift Policy, Instead a Meaningful Alternative - Read The Full Story Here!

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Wedding: 2024’s first major celebrity wedding is happening and it is of Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. She is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare. Amidst the wedding shenanigans, there’s a report of the no-gifts policy shared by the Khan family. The friends and relatives who have been invited to the wedding have requested for no-gift policy, instead, the bride and groom have a meaningful alternative. They suggested that well-wishers can donate to her NGO – Agatsu Foundation.

Trending Now

If you haven’t come across Ira Khan‘s work yet, she’s at the helm of Agatsu, a non-profit organization she founded, focusing on championing mental health and overall well-being through various initiatives and projects.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)



Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have woven a tale of love and commitment. Their journey began with a heartfelt proposal in 2022, followed by a beautiful engagement ceremony surrounded by their cherished ones. Ira has given glimpses of their wedding preparations, sharing moments like bridesmaid invitations and the Kelvan ritual on her Instagram. The festivities commenced with a vibrant Haldi ceremony in Mumbai, marking the start of what’s sure to be a joyous celebration.

Reports indicate that the couple is preparing for a Maharashtrian-style wedding, scheduled for January 3. It’s said they’ll have a registered marriage in Udaipur the following week, blending traditional rituals into their special day.

On Tuesday, Aamir Khan’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were seen overlooking the wedding preparations in viral photos and videos that paparazzi have released. At the Haldi ceremony at their Aamir’s residence, Kiran was spotted wearing a traditional Maharashtrian saree. While she stunned in a purple-coloured saree, Reena Dutta made heads turn in a green saree draped in a Maharashtrian style.

Check this space for more updates on Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.