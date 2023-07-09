Home

Ira Khan Bares Her Heart Out on Going Through Depression After Aamir Khan-Reena Dutta’s Divorce

Ira Khan recently bared her heart out on going through depression after her parents' Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's separation.

Ira Khan Bares Her Heart Out on Going Through Depression: Ira Khan has often spoken up on issues relating to mental health in her interviews and social media posts. Ira has been closely working with NGOs to create awareness about depression, anxiety and other neglected issues relating to self-care. Apart from being Aamir Khan’s daughter, she continues to make efforts towards creating her own identity and normalising human imperfections by openly talking about them. She recently opened up on her own struggle with mental health and the impact of her parents – Aamir and Reena Dutta’s divorce on her personal life.

IRA KHAN OPENS UP ON AAMIR KHAN-REENA DUTTA’S DIVORCE

Ira, in an interaction with ETimes told that she realised changes in her mental health after she would cry for eight hours and slept for 10 hours a day. She admitted about her decision to return to India from the Netherlands where she attended college. Ira stated that, “My mom pointed out that I didn’t want to be alive so I would just sleep my day away so that I would have fewer hours to live in a day.” She also confessed that Aamir and Reena’s separation also had an impact on her. Ira said, “I didn’t tell anyone because they would be worried about me. This period was one-and-a-half years. Then I stopped eating food for four days.” She also clarified that she doesn’t have anxiety but cyclic depression which comes back in phases.

IRA KHAN SPEAKS ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF HEALTHY CHOICES

Speaking about her medication, Ira mentioned, “Every 8-10 months I will have a big crash. It’s partly genetic, partly psychological, and partly social. It took me a while to figure it out. But I have mental health disorders in my family. I also did not make healthy choices and I systematically walked into depression. I had a very big dip in July last year. I had stopped taking my medication and also put on a lot of weight. I developed a mental block against working out.” Ira recently also launched the Agastu Foundation to aid mental health support.

Dial-up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

