Ira Khan Reacts to Trolls: Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan recently turned 25 and had shared a series of photos of her from her birthday bash. The bikini photos from her pool party didn’t well go with a few netizens as they were not happy about what they saw in the picture. They called her ‘besharam’ for wearing bikini in front of her father Aamir Khan.Also Read - Sona Mohapatra Slams Trolls Who Question Ira Khan’s Clothes: She Doesn’t Need Aamir Khan’s Approval

Ira has been an avid social media user. Apart from grabbing the headlines for her mushy pics with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, she regularly shared stunning pictures on Instagram and Twitter and talked about online negativity and mental health. On Sunday, Ira Khan reacted to the trolls and gave it back with a fiery response. The star kid shared some more bikini pictures from the birthday bash and wrote, “If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump… here are some more!” Also Read - Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Cuts Cake Wearing Yellow Bikini, Celebrates With Dad, Azad, Reena Dutta- PICS

The new photos from her birthday bash also featured actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who wore a hot red swimwear and was seen receiving a kiss on the cheek from the birthday girl herself. Also Read - Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Opens up About Her Anxiety Attacks, Says, 'It Feels Pretty Helpless' - See Instagram Post

In Ira’s previously uploaded photos, she was seen happily posing with Aamir Khan, Azad Rao Khan and Reena Dutta. The picture had gone viral on the internet, showed the entire family joining Ira to cut her cake after a pool party.

On the work front, Ira Khan is inclined towards film-making and she has already made her directorial debut in theater where she had directed a play called ‘Medea’, in which Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech played the lead role.