Sona Mohapatra supports Ira Khan: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan on Sunday turned 25 and ever since the pictures have come out from pool birthday party, netizens are slamming her for her choice of clothes. Ira, for her birthday party, wore a sizzling hot yellow bikini. She was seen posing with her father Aamir Khan, mother Reena Dutta, brother Azad and Kiran Rao. Netizens called Ira 'besharam', and asked what kind of outfit you are wearing in front of your parents. Reacting on the same, singer Sona Mohapatra took to her Instagram handle to support Aamir's daughter Ira. She wrote, "All the people outraging about Ira Khan's choice of attire or linking it to what #AamirKhan said, did or didn't in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn't need her dad's approval or yours. BUZZ off. #Patriachy #India."

As soon as Sona shared the post, her fans showered her with love and appreciated the post. One of the users wrote, "I really appreciate your openness and their freedom and choices of enjoying life", while another one added, "Respect your voice on this. More power to free choice and better thinking by us as the world."

The other user said, "I thank my stars every day I don't live in India, and that my daughter can dress up anyway around her father. People don't realize that when they question a woman's choice of clothes around her father, they're giving her father the right to lust over her. They're saying he has no control over himself and all female bodies elicit the same response in him. How sad."

On the work front, Aamir Khan is awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11, 2022.