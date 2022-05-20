Ira Khan Bike Ride With Nupur Shikhare: Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan went on a bike ride with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on their late night outing. The couple went on an ice-cream date while Ira drove the bike as her beau sat behind her. Nupur shared a video and photo from the couple’s date on his Instagram Stories. Later, Ira also shared the same video in her Instagram stories. Check out the Instagram stories shared by the couple:Also Read - Ira Khan Gives Befitting Reply to Trolls Slamming Her For Wearing Bikini And Shares More Swimwear Photos

Nupur And Ira Share Goofy Instagram Stories

In the video Nupur can be seen asking Ira “Where are you going?” To which she responds, “For ice-cream. We are going on a date.” Nupur then reacts by saying, “Ice-cream date?” In the video Ira drives the bike while her boyfriend sits behind her. Reposting the video on her Instagram stories, Mr Perfectionist’s daughter wrote, “I pretty much never cross 25 km/hour and I get made a lot of fun for.”



In another picture, shared by Nupur on his Instagram Stories, he captioned in Marathi, “She ate my ice-cream.” As the couple pose for a picture, Ira can be seen binging on an ince-cream.

Ira had made her relationship with Nupur official on Instagram in 2021. Sharing a picture with her bae on Promise Day, Ira captioned, “It’s an honour to make promises with and to you… #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.” Also Read - Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Cuts Cake Wearing Yellow Bikini, Celebrates With Dad, Azad, Reena Dutta- PICS

Recently when Ira was trolled and slut shamed for posting her birthday pictures in a bikini, Nupur stood by her as he defended Ira on being bullied by netizens.

