Ira Khan Jets Off to Bali For Honeymoon With Hubby Nupur Shikhare

After wedding festivities, husband and wife, Nupur shikhare and Ira Khan jetted off for the honeymoon. The couple went to Bali for their vacations.

Ira Khan finally tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare. The couple got married in the presence of family and friends in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. Post the wedding the couple threw a reception in Mumbai on January 13, 2024, and the event was a star-studded evening with several B-town celebs and renowned names gracing the red carpet. Now, after completing all the wedding festivities, the couple have jetted off for their honeymoon. The couple chose Bali as the destination for their tropical honeymoon.

Sharing the updates, Ira took to her social media handle to share that she and Nupur were on their way and went “through the immigration line together”. Ira shared a picture with her husband Nupur from the airport. One picture featured them posing for a selfie at the airport lounge. In another photo, the couple was seen having a gala time as they enjoyed a drink on the plane. While Ira was seen wearing a grey top and Nupur opted for a black jacket over a blue Ganji.

On Wednesday, January 10, Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, exchanged vows with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Following a registration ceremony in Mumbai on January 3, the couple celebrated a ‘white wedding’ in Udaipur. Pictures and videos from the wedding are circulating widely on social media platforms.

Further, Ira looked stunning in a white gown with beautiful detailing. Further, for the occasion she opted for a neat bun adorned with white flowers. Ira complemented her appearance with red lipstick and eye-catching earrings. Meanwhile, Nupur appeared stylish in a beige tuxedo.

Ira and Nupur first registered their marriage, and then on January 03, 2024, the couple tied the knot with notable figures like Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan, Zayn Marie, and others in presence. Also, friends of Ira including Mithila Palkar and Prajakta Koli, participated in the wedding celebration.

Ira Khan serves as the founder and CEO of Agatsu Foundation, an organization committed to providing mental health support. On the other hand, Nupur Shikhare is a renowned fitness coach, consultant, and athlete. Their paths crossed when Nupur came to train Aamir for a shoot.

