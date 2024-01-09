Home

Newly married couples Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, planned a few exciting pre-sangeet activities for their wedding guests. Take a look at the list of activities the duo planned.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding Ceremony is in full celebration vibes in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple is often seen posting pictures together on social media. Ira and Nupur tied the knot last week in January. The couple took off to Udaipur to continue their wedding celebrations. While staying at Udaipur’s Lake Palace, several photos and videos went viral on the internet. The video shows the couple having workout sessions with their friends tagging along.

An invitee shared the couple’s playing a football match out in the sun. The couple seems to be having some fitness goals. Ira Khan was also seen engaging herself in the football game. She was seen sporting shorts paired with a grey gym top. Nupur was spotted wearing grey pajamas and went shirtless.

Ira and Nupur Shikhare Pre Sangeet Activities In Udaipur

Sahira Hoshidar on Instagram stories shared the video clip and captioned the story, “GM (Good Morning) (sic).” In another story, she shared a time-lapse of Nupur Shikhare, working out. She captioned the story, “Sangeet prep with the groom himself (sic).” She further added, “Attempted some muscle ups today. They are tougher than I thought (sic).”

Take a look at the Workout Session and Football Game at Ira and Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding Celebration In Udaipur:

Nupur Shikhare opted for a shirtless workout with his wife Ira Khan along with his friends:

Here’s a photo of Ira Khan playing football with her husband Nupur Shikhare:

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will be hosting a sangeet ceremony tonight along with their friends and family. The ceremony is expected to be luxurious.

Ira Khan Nupur Shikhare Groove To Jugunu Song

Later on Monday, Ira and Nupur became the talk of the town, when the couple shook their legs to a Jugunu song that went viral on social media. Bollywood fans were taken aback to see the rattling moves of the groom. Ira also had her mehendi ceremony, and a string of pictures were posted on social media by Ira Khan’s close friends Mithila Palkar and her cousin Zyan Marie Khan. The picture showed the bride and the groom’s hand which read “I (heart emoji) N”. Another set of pictures was revealed where Ira was seen getting her mehndi done on her hands. The groom is seen cutely striking a pose for the camera.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.